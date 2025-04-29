WATCH: Police asking for help finding shooting suspect that left Las Vegas mother maimed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are calling on the community to help with the investigation into a shooting that altered one woman's life forever.

Alyssa Bethencourt spoke to her about during her recovery about that night.

‘It’s a miracle,’ Woman recovering after being shot in the head at east Las Vegas complex

On Oct. 5, 2024, Martha Cabajal was shot in the head at an apartment complex on the east side.

It happened at the Vera Johnson Manor B apartment complex near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

“I thought I was going to die at the scene, and my instinct as a mom was to call my daughter and say my goodbyes to her,” Carbajal previously told Channel 13.

Now, more than six months later, police are asking for help in the investigation.

