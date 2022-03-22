WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas police share update on Pavilion Center Pool shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are sharing an update regarding an investigation into a shooting at the Pavilion Center Pool in the Summerlin area last year.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Capt. Fred Haas and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will discuss arrests made in connection to the shooting, which happened on May 30, 2021.

That's scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. You can watch it below.

The Pavilion Center Pool is located at 101 South Pavilion Center Drive, near Alta Drive.

