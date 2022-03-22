Watch
WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas police share update on Pavilion Center Pool shooting investigation

Hanna Jacobs, 13 Action News
The Pavilion Center Pool in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas is seen on March 22, 2022. (Hanna Jacobs, 13 Action News)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 14:01:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are sharing an update regarding an investigation into a shooting at the Pavilion Center Pool in the Summerlin area last year.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Capt. Fred Haas and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will discuss arrests made in connection to the shooting, which happened on May 30, 2021.

That's scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. You can watch it below.

The Pavilion Center Pool is located at 101 South Pavilion Center Drive, near Alta Drive.

