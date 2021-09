LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Captain John Pelletier of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Major Violators and Narcotics Crimes Bureau along with family members of a victim who died of a Fentanyl overdose will meet with members of the media today at 2 p.m.

During the press conference, they will announce an arrest in the case.

