VIDEO: Woman who punched 8-year-old on bus sought by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking the community to help identify a woman who punched an 8-year-old child.

In a press release shared with Channel 13, a spokesperson for the police department says this happened on Feb. 15. Police say the suspect boarded a bus near Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street. Shortly after, the 8-year-old victim and her mother got on board and sat near the suspect.

"The suspect started using profanity toward the victim because the victim was looking at her," police stated. "She then punched the eight-year-old in the face."

Police say the child's mother and the suspect got into a physical fight before the suspect got off the bus near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards.

According to police, the suspect they're looking for was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, tan boots with white fur and large hoop earrings.

Metro police also shared this video, which they say shows the suspect getting on the bus before the altercation:

Police searching for bus assault suspect

If you recognize her, you're asked to call detectives at 702-828-4173 or email j13525r@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.