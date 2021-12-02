Watch
VIDEO: Vegas police seek help in finding man responsible for stealing ATMs out of local businesses

Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 12:38:35-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted commercial burglar.

Authorities released a video Thursday showing a man appearing to force his way into local businesses during the early morning hours and then using a truck to pull an ATM or safe out of the business.

LVMPD detectives say the man has targeted businesses throughout the valley since Oct. 27 and is responsible for at least four incidents.

RELATED: Las Vegas salon's storefront demolished in brazen theft of ATM machine

The pickup truck used to take the ATM or safe is believed to be a 2007-2012 silver or gray two-door Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

