LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video captured on security cameras shows the brazen theft of an ATM machine that caused significant damage at a local salon.

The video shared with 13 Action News by the salon owner shows the driver of a truck tying a rope to the ATM machine and pulling it, demolishing the salon's glass storefront.

The owner of Body Spa Salons & Wellness on Tenaya near Interstate 215 tells 13 Action News the theft happened Thursday morning, and the culprit was still at large as of this report.