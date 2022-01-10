Vegas police: Armed man shot, killed; further details released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information about a shooting that involved an officer earlier this month.

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath provided an update at 2 p.m. Monday on the incident that took place on Jan. 6 in the east part of town.

Monday's media briefing can be viewed below:

Police were originally called to a home on Frances Celia Avenue, near Broadbent Boulevard and Broadlake Way, around 10:30 a.m. with reports of a burglary.

ORIGINAL: Man pulled knife, charged at officers before deadly shooting, Las Vegas police say

The caller told police someone with a knife was banging on the front door and that they slashed a vehicle's tires.

Arriving officers say they saw a man who fit the description walking near Broadbent. When they asked him to stop, police say he did not and instead pulled out a knife and charged at an officer.

According to the department, that officer shot at the man, who was hit and taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.