Vegas PD: Man facing murder charge in deadly shooting near 7-Eleven

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred overnight earlier this year.

Wednesday, 20-year-old Christopher Najera was rebooked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge, according to authorities, after he was already in custody on June 17 on unrelated charges.

The original incident happened on May 5 where police say an officer was flagged down around 1 a.m. by a resident who heard multiple gunshots while leaving a 7-Eleven near Lake Mead Boulevard ad Pecos Road.

The officer located a man, later identified as 25-year-old Tyreon Jackson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds east of the intersection.

Medical personnel was called but the Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially reported no witnesses to the incident with an ongoing investigation and urged anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

