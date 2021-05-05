Vegas PD: Person shot, killed near Lake Mead, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Wednesday.

Authorities report an officer was flagged down by a resident around 1 a.m. after hearing multiple gunshots while leaving a 7-Eleven near Lake Mead Boulevard ad Pecos Road.

The officer located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds east of the intersection.

Medical personnel was called but the man was pronounced deceased on-scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department initially reported no witnesses to the incident and urged anyone with more information to contact the department or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police also had a portion of eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard closed for the investigation.