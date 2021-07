LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the northwest part of town.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened after a fight broke out around 11 p.m. at the FireRock Steakhouse restaurant located at 5990 Centennial Center Boulevard.

LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta told the media a man was taken to MountainView Hospital by a private car but was later pronounced deceased.

No further information was immediately shared by police.