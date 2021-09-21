Vegas PD: Man arrested in California after woman's body found in desert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested in California in connection with a homicide investigation in Las Vegas.

Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports 21-year-old Albertt Monterio was arrested by the Torrance Police Department.

Authorities say Monterio was taken into custody and facing an open murder charge after a body was found in a desert area earlier this month.

PREVIOUS: Hiker finds body of missing woman in desert south of Las Vegas

A hiker originally spotted a body in the desert on Sept. 11 in the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, past the Via Inspirada Access Road.

Responding officers located a body of a woman at that location with signs of foul play and notified the homicide section.

At that time, detectives determined the woman was reported missing to the LVMPD the previous day.

Monterio is expected to be transported back to Las Vegas, according to authorities.

