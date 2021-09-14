Hiker finds body of missing woman in desert south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a scene where a body was found over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it received a call about a hiker spotting a body in a desert area on Sept. 11 in the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard past the Via Inspirada Access Road before 6 p.m.

Responding officers located a body of a woman at that location with signs of foul play and notified the homicide section.

Officials say detectives determined the woman was reported missing to the LVMPD on Sept. 10.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the woman's identity after family has been notified.

