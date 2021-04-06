Vegas PD: Man arrested in apartment complex shooting on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Police Department has identified the person arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Paradise Road in March.

Jason Finn, 28, is facing an open murder charge for a homicide that happened on March 6 at about 6 p.m. in the 3600 block on Paradise Road.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate deadly shooting on Paradise Road, near Twain

Originally, police said they were conducting a traffic stop in front of an apartment complex when they were approached by a woman who said a man had been shot.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Justin Irving, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

The woman had directed police to a vehicle inside the apartment complex and authorities said the woman and Irving had driven to the apartment complex where they met another man.

Police say the other man turned out to be Finn who left the scene in a dark sedan after shooting Irving.

Finn was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on April 3.

