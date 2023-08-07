Valley teacher facing charges, accused of sexual relationship with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley teacher is facing charges after a former student told police they had a sexual relationship for years.

According to an arrest report, the woman told police her relationship with her teacher, Kaitlin Glover, lasted from December 2017 to September 2021. The report states she told police Glover began helping her and giving her advice, which eventually progressed to the two communicating through Snapchat. The victim told investigators that she spoke with Glover every day and they told each other they loved each other about 500 times over the four years.

The report states the pair started sending nude photos to each other. The victim told officers the two "had discussed for some time that their relationship would go to the next level and be more physical/sexual." In May 2018, the report states the two began having sex. The victim told police this would happen about every two weeks in a car parked near her house.

She told investigators her parents and friends didn't know about the relationship. Whenever investigators asked the victim why she didn't tell anyone, she said Glover told her that she would kill herself if she left her or if she told police.

According to the arrest report, the principal of the school where Glover worked was first made aware of these accusations in January 2022 and that he reported it to Child Protective Services who then began an investigation.

Glover has denied all allegations involving sexual misconduct with her student, according to the arrest report. Glover said the two had a "very close relationship" for several years but that she did these things because the victim's family "had many issues, problems, and absent parents." Glover told police that she saw herself as a mother figure and mentor.

Glover did tell police the two had messaged back and forth on Snapchat several times. She also said she would let the victim call her and keep the phone on while she did chores or cleaned and told the victim "I can't always talk to you or be there for you but I can have the phone on so you aren't alone."

The arrest report states the victim came forward because she heard Glover was having a relationship with another student.

The report states police spoke with the second possible victim in August. She told officers that something had happened between them but she didn't elaborate on what happened. When police asked to look at her phone, the victim said the messages weren't in her phone because she had deleted all of them back in January.

Investigators didn't name the school where Glover works.

Glover is facing several charges including lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years of age and engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14.