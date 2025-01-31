UPDATE: Suspicious motor home not connected to fraud operation, police say

UPDATE 7:58 a.m.

Police have clarified that this vehicle stop IS NOT related to the fraud investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Two people are in custody in connection to a fraud incident in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers located a motor home related to the investigation early Friday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

That vehicle was found in the area of N 6th Street and E Mesquite Avenue, just off I-11 in downtown Las Vegas.

Detectives and SWAT responded to the scene, surrounding the motor home. Two people got out of the moTOR home and were detained while SWAT cleared the vehicle. No one else was found inside.

This investigation stems from a fraud incident where an online ad was posted for third-party delivery drivers to work for Amazon.

Las Vegas residents were directed to fill out an application and provide a $200 fee in person at the 3100 block of East Sunset Road.

Several victims told Channel 13 news, along with the payment they had to take a urine test nearby, some gave their social security number and even banking information to this business as well.

All applicants were given a later date to return for an interview. That's when Metro police said the residents who returned found the business vacant.

Metro police confirmed that the business is not affiliated with Amazon.

