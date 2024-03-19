UPDATE: Las Vegas police release further details regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police released further details regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last Wednesday.

Assistant Sheriff Jami Prosser began the press conference by saying this is the third officer-involved shooting, and third fatal shooting, this year for the Last Vegas Metro Police Department. She added that at this time last year, there had only been one officer-involved shooting.

Las Vegas police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect outside shopping center

Prosser said the incident began with a call to police of a report of a man attempting to carjack a victim in the parking lot of a retail store in the 4000 block of S. Maryland Parkway. The suspect, identified as Ismael Castillo, reportedly robbed a victim with a pocket knife. He then ran inside the store and stole a second knife with an 8-inch blade. Security footage showed Castillo inside the store extremely agitated.

Prosser said Castillo then ran to the 1000 block of Flamingo. When officers caught up with him, Castillo was still armed.

Officers, including Sgt. Brett Brosnahan, commanded Castillo to drop his weapon multiple times and used other non-lethal methods to subdue him.

Officers eventually opened fire, hitting Castillo with six rounds. Once in custody, officers attempted to perform life saving measures, but Castillo succumbed to his injuries.

Had he been taken into custody, Castillo would have been arrested on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrested with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder on a protected person.

Brosnahan has been employed by LVMPD since 2009. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

