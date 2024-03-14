Las Vegas police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect outside shopping center

March 16 - The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the shooting victim as 29-year-old Ismael B. Castillo.

March 15 - Las Vegas police have identified the officer involved in the shooting as Sgt. Brett Brosnahan.

They add he is 42 years old and has been employed by LVMPD since 2009. He is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

March 13 - A man was shot and killed by police after he robbed someone outside Target, LVMPD says.

The white male adult was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery where he also attempted to take the victim's vehicle. During an on-foot pursuit, the man charged at officers as they were deploying less-lethal options, this is when an officer shot the man who died on scene, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo at 7:41 p.m.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, SR-592/Flamingo Road is closed in both directions from Maryland Parkway to Cambridge Street. There is no timeline on when those roads could reopen.

No further details have been released, as of 11:26 p.m.

