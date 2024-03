LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have brought a man into their custody after safely negotiating a standoff inside a Chipotle near UNLV on Monday.

The man was armed with a knife and ran into the nearby restaurant which then had to be evacuated around 6 p.m.

There, police say they established dialogue with the man and were able to safely take him into custody without further incident.

Investigations remain ongoing as of Monday evening.