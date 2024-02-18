Undocumented immigrant arrested after $13,000, drugs, stolen firearm found in vehicle

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — An undocumented immigrant has been arrested and is facing multiple charges due to a Nye County traffic stop.

On Saturday morning, around 9:15 a.m, a deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration. Deputies said the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle with a light bar on top.

While investigating, deputies found over $13,000 in cash that had been hidden in the headliner of the vehicle. The headliner is the material that covers the ceiling inside the vehicle.

In addition to the money, deputies also found cocaine, methamphetamine, and four firearms. When looking at the firearms, deputies discovered one of them had been stolen.

U.S. Homeland Security was called in to help with the investigation and they found the man is an undocumented immigrant.

He has been booked on several charges including a prohibited person possessing a firearm, transporting meth and cocaine, possession of counterfeit currency, and several traffic charges.

The man's identity and further details about the investigation haven't been released, as of 7:30 p.m.