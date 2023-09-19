U.S. Marshals looking for Las Vegas man on the run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Las Vegas man who is on the run.

On Monday, the Justice Department sentenced 55-year-old Mario Castro to 20 years in prison in connection with a prize notification scheme that ran from 2010 to 2018.

Investigators said Castro, as well as six other valley locals, conspired to print and mail millions of fraudulent prize notices that led their victims to believe they could claim a large cash prize if they paid a fee of about $20 to $25. However, the victims didn't receive anything. The group ended up swindling more than $10 million from elderly and vulnerable victims.

According to U.S. Marshals, Castro Castro was supposed to surrender to the Marshals Service to begin his sentence but he never showed up.

He is described as a white man that's about 5'10" and 190 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the U.S. Marshals Service by calling 1-877-926-8332 or online at usdoj.gov/marshals.