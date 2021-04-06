U.S. Air Force servicemember pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges

A senior U.S. Air Force servicemember assigned to Nellis Air Force Base pleaded guilty in federal court today to selling methamphetamine and engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Michael Reimers, 41, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson scheduled a sentencing hearing on July 13.

According to court documents and admissions Reimers made in court, beginning on or about July 9, 2019, and continuing to about September 4, 2019, Reimers — who was not a licensed firearms dealer — offered to sell numerous firearms to various buyers, including an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun, and a 12 gauge shotgun.

In addition, on July 23, 2019, Reimers sold methamphetamine to an individual for $800.

Reimers faces a statutory maximum sentence of a lifetime term of imprisonment, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a fine of $10,250,000.

The case was investigated by the DEA, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley is prosecuting the case.