Two suspects at large after fatal stabbing behind business on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A search is underway for two people who fought with a man behind a Las Vegas business before he was stabbed to death.

That's according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the attack was reported at 2 a.m., when a man was found suffering from an apparent stab wound behind a business in the 2300 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard (which is just north of Sahara Avenue).

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation led police to believe the victim was involved in an altercation with two unknown individuals before he was stabbed.

The killers fled before police arrived on scene, officials noted.

As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified. Police said his name would be released by the coroner's office once his closest family members are notified of his death.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.