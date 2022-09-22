Two suspects arrested for injuring two teens in Summerlin shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two male suspects have been arrested by Las Vegas Metro police in connection to a shooting that injured two teens in a Summerlin neighborhood on Sept. 12.

LVMPD tweeted Wednesday afternoon about the arrests made.

Malachi Garey was arrested yesterday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in this incident.

Event: LLV220900046152

(3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 22, 2022

On Sept. 12, a female victim drove her 19-year-old boyfriend and two other males to allegedly pick up a female near Alta and Pavilion Center Drive. Police say as the vehicle arrived in the neighborhood, an unknown suspect jumped out and opened fire.

Two people in the vehicle were struck by the gunfire, according to LVMPD, which led them to flee the scene immediately and go to Red Rock Casino for help.

Police say both the female and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital, where the female was treated and released, and the boyfriend underwent surgery.

Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren will face various charges for their roles in the shooting, police say.

RELATED: 2 teens shot in Summerlin neighborhood