Two people injured after North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two people have been injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas police, this happened at Monday night at 5:50 p.m. Police said they received reports of two people who had been shot outside a house on Cambridge Elms Street. That's near West Carey Avenue and North MLK Boulevard.

Police said the two victims were taken to University Medical Center to be treated. They added the 34-year-old woman was in critical condition while the 26-year-old man was stable.

So far, no further details have been released.