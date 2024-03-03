Two people dead after suspected murder-suicide near Decatur, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatch received reports of gunfire at an apartment complex just after midnight in the 3000 block of S. Decatur Boulevard.

With officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Medical personnel pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the two had been fighting and that's when one of the men pulled out a gun. Police said he shot the other man before turning the gun on himself.

Both men and their cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LVMPD's Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.