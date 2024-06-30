Two Nevada men accused of selling firearms, ghost guns through Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Nevada men have been charged and are accused of working with two California men to sell firearms, including ghost guns and machine gun conversion devices known as Glock switches, on Instagram.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mark Perez and Zachary Dry, both from Henderson, are facing one count of conspiracy and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. Perez is also charged with four counts of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, possessing a firearm with a removed or altered serial number, and possessing a machine gun.

An indictment states that between July 2023 and May 2024, Perez and the other defendants used Instagram to coordinate and sell more than 60 firearms. Some were through direct messages and some were through public posts. The indictment alleges those sales were made in North Hollywood and Las Vegas.

The indictment states Perez is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a domestic violence conviction in 2021 while Dry is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior assault and battery convictions.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

A trial date for both men is scheduled for August 6.

If convicted, Perez is facing up to 100 years in federal prison while Dry faces up to 25 years in prison.