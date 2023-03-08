Two men sentenced for drug trafficking in Nevada and California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men will be spending time in jail due to their role in a drug trafficking operation in Nevada and California.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada, four-time convicted felon Ivan Salazar and three-time convicted felon Domingo Montes will each spend over six years in prison.

Court documents show that investigators started looking into the two along with other members of the Pomona Sur Lokotes drug trafficking organization in 2019.

In 2020, law enforcement officials said they conspired with others to distributed 946 grams and 204 grams of methamphetamine in Las Vegas.

Salazar and Montes each pleaded guilty in November 2022.