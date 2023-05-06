Two men arrested after stealing UNLV golf carts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University Police said two men have been arrested for stealing golf carts from the UNLV campus in April.

According to a press release, 27-year-old Lewis Rand and 26-year-old Jonathan Coleman were arrested off-campus on Thursday.

Officers said that when they were arrested, police also found a stolen handgun as well as a large quantity of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics.

Police said they also found a construction tools and new wireless electronic equipment that investigators said appeared to have been taken from a construction site.

Rand and Coleman have been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including grand larceny, drug possession, and stolen property.

Police is asking anyone who might have be a recent victim or is familiar with the two men to contact the University Police Detective Bureau at (702) 895-3668.