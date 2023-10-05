Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Two men arrested after Bullhead City police seize 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Fentanyl stop 10-2-23
Kingman fentanyl bus 10-2-23
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 14:19:07-04

KINGMAN (KTNV) — Two men have been arrested after police found thousands of counterfeit pills.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Kingman on Monday night.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle after observing several traffic violations. The two men in the vehicle were identified as 49-year-old Edwin Cady Soule Jr. and 29-year-old Devin Ray Wiseman.

Police said the pair were acting suspiciously so K-9 Chase was deployed to the scene and alerted officers to illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Kingman fentanyl bus 10-2-23

Deputies found pills and contacted detectives from Bullhead City and Kingman who continued the investigation.

According to police, there were 4,000 counterfeit "M-30" blue pills containing fentanyl in the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman. Police said Soule was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear at Bullhead City Municipal Court.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH