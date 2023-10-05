Two men arrested after Bullhead City police seize 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills

KINGMAN (KTNV) — Two men have been arrested after police found thousands of counterfeit pills.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Kingman on Monday night.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle after observing several traffic violations. The two men in the vehicle were identified as 49-year-old Edwin Cady Soule Jr. and 29-year-old Devin Ray Wiseman.

Police said the pair were acting suspiciously so K-9 Chase was deployed to the scene and alerted officers to illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

Bullhead City Police Department

Deputies found pills and contacted detectives from Bullhead City and Kingman who continued the investigation.

According to police, there were 4,000 counterfeit "M-30" blue pills containing fentanyl in the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman. Police said Soule was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear at Bullhead City Municipal Court.