Two Las Vegas natives accused of stealing over $3 million in jewelry from Maryland home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas natives are facing charges after being accused of stealing $3 million in jewelry from a Maryland home.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Aug. 18 in the Urbana area.

Investigators said detectives worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify two suspects: 29-year-old Demarco Coney-Jones and 22-year-old Akayla Tuttle.

On Aug. 28, detectives executed a search warrant at their home and found most of the victim's stolen property as well as illegal firearms and U.S. currency.

Coney-Jones was extradited from Las Vegas back to Maryland on Sept. 1 while Tuttle was extradited from San Diego on Sept. 22.

Both have been charged with first-degree burglary and theft more than $100,000. Both of them are in custody at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and being held without bond.