Two Las Vegas men arrested for fatal California shooting

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 22, 2024
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas men have been arrested and are facing charges after being accused of shooting and killing a man in California.

Desert Hot Springs police said the incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m. near Mission Springs Park at 66750 Park Lane.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives identified the suspected shooters as 18-year-old Emanuel Castaneda Martinez and 18-year-old Carlos Hernandez. Both of them were arrested in Las Vegas on Jan. 16. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and are waiting to be extradited back to California to face murder, robbery, and firearms charges. According to jail records, Castaneda Martinez has already been extradited while Hernandez is still in custody, as of Monday morning.

