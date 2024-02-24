Two Las Vegas men arrested after nearly 73 pounds of marijuana found in suitcases

WASHINGTON (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas men are facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 73 pounds of marijuana to Paris, France.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the men, later identified as 33-year-old Kaliq Talib McCallister and 28-year-old Christian Tyler Knight, checked their suitcases at Washington Dulles International Airport and boarded a flight to Keflavik, Iceland and then to Paris.

While the luggage was being loaded, CBP officers discovered large bags full of a "green, leafy substance" in the pair's three suitcases. McCallister and Knight were identified and taken off the plane, along with their bags, and went to CBP's inspection station.

When examining the bags, CBP officers unpacked 68 vacuum-sealed bags that tested positive for marijuana. According to CBP, the bags contained 33.08 kilograms or 72 pounds, 15 ounces of marijuana that can sell for as much as $350,000 in the United States, depending on potency.

“Marijuana remains illegal federally, and travelers who smuggle bulk amounts of marijuana gamble with their freedom to chase a few extra bucks,” said Marc E. Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection officers are hard to bet against, and our officers will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure smugglers are held accountable.”

McAllister and Knight were turned over to Virginia State Police troopers. They are facing several felony possession with intent to distribute, transportation, and narcotics conspiracy charges.

CBP officers said a trend they've noticed is United States-based growers and retailers shipping marijuana to Europe and Africa where high-quality weed can fetch higher prices than the U.S.

According to CBP, officers and agents seize an average of 2,895 pounds of drugs every day between U.S. air, sea, and land ports of entry.