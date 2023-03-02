Watch Now
Two Las Vegas locals plead guilty after being charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

COVID Relief Payments
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo, shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia.
COVID Relief Payments
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:46:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas locals are facing charges after being accused of trying to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding.

The Justice Department said these are two separate cases.

A judge is ordering 42-year-old Jeremy Lee Attebery to spend 30 months in prison and a year of supervised release.

Investigators said he submitted two false Paycheck Protection Program loan applications as well as a false Economy Injury Disaster Relief Loan application.

Officials said that between May 2020 and June 2020, Attebery applied for approximately $1,043,000 in fraudulent loans and falsely stated that he hadn't been convicted of a felony within the past five years.

Attebery pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud in August 2022.

The Justice Department said 24-year-old Mikaela Marie Cuevas has also pled guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on federal probation for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

Investigators said Cuevas submitting at least two fraudulent loan applications in the name of a fake management consulting business, falsely claiming gross annual revenues of $106,000 from the non-existent business.

After receiving Payment Protection Program funding, officials said she filed fake loan forgiveness applications that cost about $47,000.

Cuevas pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

She is set to be sentenced on May 25.

