Two Las Vegas locals charged in connection with racketeering scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas locals are facing charges, along with 12 others, after being accused of participating in a years-long racketeering scheme in order steal millions of dollars.

According to the Justice Department, the 14 were part of an "enterprise" that found banking information for American victims and then created shell entities that claimed to offer products or services like cloud storage. That's when the department said they charged unauthorized debit transactions

Court documents show that in order to conceal and continue conducting unauthorized debit transactions, the group also generated "micro debts" against other bank accounts controlled or funded by and for the enterprise.

The department identified 67-year-old Linden Fellerman and 68-year-old Debra Vogel, who are both from Las Vegas, as members and associates of the enterprise.

U.S. attorneys said both have been charged with racketeering conspiracy while Fellerman is also facing an additional wire fraud charge.

If convicted, they could spend up to 20 years in prison for the racketeering conspiracy charges and up to 30 years in prison for the wire fraud charge.

The Justice Department said a federal district court judge will determine any sentences.

U.S. authorities are also asking the public to pay attention to unauthorized debit transactions on their accounts and to contact your financial institution if you see a charge that you don't recognize.