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Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD says

Channel 13 is learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about an incident in Sunrise Manor that happened early Saturday morning.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD says
Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD says
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about shooting in Sunrise Manor that happened early Saturday morning.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD says

According to LVMPD, officers responded around 2:07 a.m. to 4100 Walnut Star Lane after receiving reports of a shooting.

Two individuals have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other with unknown injuries.

Details are limited at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.

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