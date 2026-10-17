LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about shooting in Sunrise Manor that happened early Saturday morning.
WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene
Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD says
According to LVMPD, officers responded around 2:07 a.m. to 4100 Walnut Star Lane after receiving reports of a shooting.
Two individuals have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other with unknown injuries.
Details are limited at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.
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Two hospitalized after shooting in Sunrise Manor, LVMPD saysChannel 13 is learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about an incident in Sunrise Manor that happened early Saturday morning.
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