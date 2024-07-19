Two face murder charges in connection to fatal North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal North Las Vegas shooting.

Kalife Khayon Ayers, 37, and Marcus Raynard Smith Jr., 41, are both in custody after investigators with the North Las Vegas Police Department connected them to a shooting that happened in October 2023.

Police responded to reports of a shooting early Oct. 7 in the 4200 block of East Craig Road.

When they arrived, officers found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene, and the other was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, warrants were issued for Ayers and Smith.

Ayers was taken into custody by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force on June 26, 2024 in Harbor City, California. He was extradited back to Nevada on July 12, 2024. Smith was taken into custody by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 19, 2023 in Harbor City, California. He was extradited back to Nevada on Nov. 21, 2023.

Both are held on charges of open murder and attempted murder.