Two face charges in connection to body found shot near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested two people in connection to abody found in an empty lot near the Las Vegas Strip.

Detectives identified 67-year-old Loth Rodriguez and 48-year-old Gennady Zhuravlyon as suspects.

Their arrest comes after Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded around 9:14 p.m. on April 28 to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. Zhuravlyon is in custody at the Las Vegas City Jail on unrelated charges. Once released, he will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for his involvement in this case.