Trial date set for man accused of helping son get rid Lesly Palacio's body

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A trial date has been set for the man accused of helping his son dispose of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio’s body after her death.

46-year-old Jose Rangel was charged with accessory to murder and destruction or concealing of evidence.

Palacio disappeared in August of 2020. It is believed that Palacio was hanging out with 25-year-old Eric Rangel-Ibarra before she went home with him.

A surveillance camera caught Rangel and Rangel-Ibarra loading a body into a truck on Aug. 29.

Palacio’s body was found on Sept. 9. Her official cause of death has still not been released by the Clark County coroner.

Rangel and Rangel-Ibarra left the country soon after Palacio was last seen alive.

Rangel turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border in February. Rangel-Ibarra still has not been arrested and is believed to be in Mexico.

A trial date of June 7 was set for Rangel.