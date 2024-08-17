Top five moments in week one of the Robert Telles murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Week 1 in the murder trial of Robert Telles wrapped up on Friday.

Telles is the former county public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September of 2022.

Here are some key moments from the first week.

1. Emotional testimony from Holly and Roy Bailey

Holly and Roy Bailey were the first two witnesses to take stand in Robert Telles' trial.

They were neighbors of Jeff German who teared up remembering the moments they discovered German's body.

2. The disturbed faces of Robert Telles

Telles was seen making disturbed faces while Clark County medical examiner Stephanie Yagi testified.

During Yagi's testimony, pictures of German's body taken during his autopsy were shown.

3. Real estate agents Zachary Schilling and Kristen Riffle testify calling police

Schilling and Riffle worked with Telles when he was public administrator, helping sell probate houses to the public administrator's office.

They said pictures and videos released by police of the suspect in German's murder caught their attention — but after seeing the suspect vehicle, they called police.

Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, argued Schilling was involved in disputes about commission on houses, implying he may have had an axe to grind with Telles.

4. Roberta Lee-Kennett testifies

Lee-Kennett was an estate coordinator at the public administrator's office and a former co-worker of Telles. She was also a subject in Jeff German's articles.

She testified learning about German's murder and texting Telles about it.

5. Detective Derek Jappe

Telles has said he was in communications with Det. Jappe because he was trying to expose an alleged bribery scheme by a company called Compass Realty.

Jappe testified that he started to investigate and was connected with Rita Reid and others at the public administrator's office who said Telles was actually receiving "kickbacks."

Jappe told jurors the investigation eventually ended in February of 2023 with no prosecution pursued for either Telles or Compass Realty.

But in September of 2022, Telles was under surveillance by Jappe because of the investigation.

Jappe testified he had also obtained a search warrant to get Telles' phone records.

On the day German was killed, Jappe said Telles was not being surveilled because he was surveilled the day before.

"We don't want to do surveillance on a subject multiple days in a row," said Jappe in court. "We typically have the same cars, and if someone starts noticing the same car or same person multiple days in a row, they might become suspicious."

But Jappe said Telles' phone records reveal on the day German was murdered, there were no outgoing messages from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In the meantime, there's more to dig into at ktnv.com/tellesontrial.