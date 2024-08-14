Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Witnesses testify in Robert Telles' murder trial

Jaewon Jung is in the courtroom as witnesses are called to testify in the murder trial nearly two years in the making.
Channel 13's Jaewon Jung was in the courtroom for the third day, listening to opening statements and the beginning of witness testimony in the Robert Telles murder trial. Witness testimony is set to resume on Thursday at 11 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening statements will be heard in the murder trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung will be in the courtroom as the process gets underway. You can follow along here as that process unfolds.

Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich.

State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner.

Telles is waiving privilege assertions on German's devices. This means the trial will proceed without Telles' team challenging any privileged information that may be on German's devices.

Monday marked the beginning of choosing the jury, a two-day process we followed in the courtroom.

Day 3 in Robert Telles' murder trial was the first day of witness testimony and opening statements.

State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly first provided jurors with a presentation of a timeline of events from the discovery of Jeff German's body on September 3, 2022.

She shows the jurors the surveillance video which she says shows the assailant in an orange vest, straw hat and Nike shoes.

Weckerly explains that the suspect is also seen driving around German's neighborhood in a maroon Yukon Denali, the same vehicle of Telles' family.

She then explains DNA from fingernail clippings found under Jeff German's fingernails matched that of Telles'.

Weckerly tells jurors the motive behind the killing was the series of articles German wrote about Telles. She said even before German died, he was working another piece about Telles.

Draskovich, Telles' attorney, then addresses jurors and implies there may have been police misconduct in this case.

He said Telles was under investigation by Metro and being surveilled at the time of German's murder.

Draskovich also told jurors Metro had stopped Telles during a traffic stop, but when the defense asked for the bodycam footage, police said the evidence was destroyed.

Draskovich said there is a lack of motive for Telles to kill German because killing a reporter would not kill the stories that were written.

He said German received many threats of violence as a reporter and even played a death threat voicemail on German's phone in court.

After opening statements, witness testimony began.

German's neighbors were the first three to be called in. They got emotional recalling the day they discovered German's body.

Crime scene analysts who responded to both German's home and Telles' home also testified.

Metro's director of public information also testified.

There was also a witness who was doing plumbing work in German's neighborhood who testified seeing the maroon Yukon Denali.

The final witness for Wednesday was retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg who provided a surveillance video analysis of the video from German's neighborhood found the day of his murder.

At the end of proceedings Wednesday, one juror was questioned because she knew one of the witnesses from work from than a decade ago. But she was allowed to stay on the panel.

Witness testimony resumes Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

5:37 p.m. | A juror was questioned because she knew witness Roy Bailey more than a decade ago through work. She was allowed to stay on the panel. Witness testimony to resume tomorrow morning at 11.

3:52 p.m. | Retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg is now testifying. He is now a contracted investigator for the Clark County DA's office and prepared a PowerPoint of the surveillance video analysis from the day of German's murder.

3:02 p.m. | These are some pictures of what appears to be cut-up pieces of a shoe Smissen testified she took that day.

2:59 p.m. | Witness Stephanie Smissen, also a Metro senior crime scene analyst, testifies she took pictures of any potential evidence at Robert Telles' home on Sept. 7, 2022.

2:48 p.m. | Next witness is Jamie Ioos, the director of public information at Metro. She said surveillance video and photo of the suspect in Jeff German's murder was given to her office by the homicide division.

2:21 p.m. | Witness and crime scene analyst Claire Browning said bags were placed over German's hands to preserve any DNA.

2:10 p.m. | Third witness was another neighbor of German who said it was odd that his house garage was open. The fourth witness is a Metro senior crime scene analyst who said she took pictures and a report at German's home on Sept. 3, 2022.

1:54 p.m. | Second witness is Holly's husband, Roy. He is testifying on the moments he discovered Jeff's body and called 911.

1:42 p.m. | The first witness, Holly Bailey, said she was Jeff German's neighbor for 27 years. Bailey testifies she noticed it was off the German's house garage was up on Sept. 2, 2022.

1:36 p.m. | State calls its first witness to the stand.

12:37 p.m. | Draskovich plays a death threat voicemail Jeff German received.

12:20 p.m.| Draskovich explains Detective Jappe had an active search warrant on Telles' phone during the time of German's murder.

11:58 a.m.| Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, gives defense opening statements.

11:36 a.m.| Weckerly closes her opening statements.

11:30 a.m. | Weckerly plays an interview Telles did with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

11:20 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gives a timeline of events on the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.

10:58 a.m. | State prosecutors are providing opening statements.

10:46 a.m. | A panel of 14 jurors just walked into the courtroom and were sworn in.

