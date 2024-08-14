LIVE UPDATES: Witnesses testify in Robert Telles' murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening statements will be heard in the murder trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung will be in the courtroom as the process gets underway. You can follow along here as that process unfolds.

Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich.

State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner.

Telles is waiving privilege assertions on German's devices. This means the trial will proceed without Telles' team challenging any privileged information that may be on German's devices.

Monday marked the beginning of choosing the jury, a two-day process we followed in the courtroom.

Day 3

Click here for the Day 3 recap [RECAP] Opening statements and witness testimony for Day 3 in the courtroom for Robert Telles' murder trial Day 3 in Robert Telles' murder trial was the first day of witness testimony and opening statements. State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly first provided jurors with a presentation of a timeline of events from the discovery of Jeff German's body on September 3, 2022. She shows the jurors the surveillance video which she says shows the assailant in an orange vest, straw hat and Nike shoes. Weckerly explains that the suspect is also seen driving around German's neighborhood in a maroon Yukon Denali, the same vehicle of Telles' family. She then explains DNA from fingernail clippings found under Jeff German's fingernails matched that of Telles'. Weckerly tells jurors the motive behind the killing was the series of articles German wrote about Telles. She said even before German died, he was working another piece about Telles. Draskovich, Telles' attorney, then addresses jurors and implies there may have been police misconduct in this case. He said Telles was under investigation by Metro and being surveilled at the time of German's murder. Draskovich also told jurors Metro had stopped Telles during a traffic stop, but when the defense asked for the bodycam footage, police said the evidence was destroyed. Draskovich said there is a lack of motive for Telles to kill German because killing a reporter would not kill the stories that were written. He said German received many threats of violence as a reporter and even played a death threat voicemail on German's phone in court. After opening statements, witness testimony began. German's neighbors were the first three to be called in. They got emotional recalling the day they discovered German's body. Crime scene analysts who responded to both German's home and Telles' home also testified. Metro's director of public information also testified. There was also a witness who was doing plumbing work in German's neighborhood who testified seeing the maroon Yukon Denali. The final witness for Wednesday was retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg who provided a surveillance video analysis of the video from German's neighborhood found the day of his murder. At the end of proceedings Wednesday, one juror was questioned because she knew one of the witnesses from work from than a decade ago. But she was allowed to stay on the panel. Witness testimony resumes Thursday morning at 11 a.m.



5:37 p.m. | A juror was questioned because she knew witness Roy Bailey more than a decade ago through work. She was allowed to stay on the panel. Witness testimony to resume tomorrow morning at 11.

A juror was questioned because she knew witness Roy Bailey more than a decade ago through work.



She was allowed to stay on the panel.



Witness testimony to resume tomorrow morning at 11.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 15, 2024

3:52 p.m. | Retired homicide detective Cliff Mogg is now testifying. He is now a contracted investigator for the Clark County DA's office and prepared a PowerPoint of the surveillance video analysis from the day of German's murder.

3:02 p.m. | These are some pictures of what appears to be cut-up pieces of a shoe Smissen testified she took that day.

These are some pictures of what appears to be cut up pieces of a shoe Smissen testified she took that day.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0pdBbZZybD — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

2:59 p.m. | Witness Stephanie Smissen, also a Metro senior crime scene analyst, testifies she took pictures of any potential evidence at Robert Telles' home on Sept. 7, 2022.

Witness Stephanie Smissen, also a Metro senior crime scene analyst, testifies she took pictures of any potential evidence at Robert Telles' home on Sept. 7, 2022.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

2:48 p.m. | Next witness is Jamie Ioos, the director of public information at Metro. She said surveillance video and photo of the suspect in Jeff German's murder was given to her office by the homicide division.

2:21 p.m. | Witness and crime scene analyst Claire Browning said bags were placed over German's hands to preserve any DNA.

Witness & crime scene analyst Claire Browning said bags were placed over German's hands to preserve any DNA.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

2:10 p.m. | Third witness was another neighbor of German who said it was odd that his house garage was open. The fourth witness is a Metro senior crime scene analyst who said she took pictures and a report at German's home on Sept. 3, 2022.

1:54 p.m. | Second witness is Holly's husband, Roy. He is testifying on the moments he discovered Jeff's body and called 911.

Second witness is Holly's husband, Roy. He is testifying on the moments he discovered Jeff's body and called 911.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

1:42 p.m. | The first witness, Holly Bailey, said she was Jeff German's neighbor for 27 years. Bailey testifies she noticed it was off the German's house garage was up on Sept. 2, 2022.

First witness, Holly Bailey, said she was Jeff German's neighbor for 27 years.



Bailey testifies she noticed it was odd that German's house garage was up on September 2, 2022.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/rlT2OWyd0z — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

1:36 p.m. | State calls its first witness to the stand.

State is now calling its first witness to the stand.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

12:37 p.m. | Draskovich plays a death threat voicemail Jeff German received.

Draskovich said there is a lack of motive for Telles to kill German.



He said there were many threats of violence against Jeff German.



Right now, a death threat voicemail is being played in court; a voice that does not appear to be Telles'.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

12:20 p.m.| Draskovich explains Detective Jappe had an active search warrant on Telles' phone during the time of German's murder.

Draskovich says the search warrant on Telles' phone was active during the time of German's murder and cell signals indicated Telles was at home at the time of the murder.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/d9aD3jINm0 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:58 a.m.| Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, gives defense opening statements.

Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, is now providing defense's opening statements.



He's giving a story of Telles saying he is a "family man" and put himself through law school.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/VownXxfTCt — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:36 a.m.| Weckerly closes her opening statements.

Weckerly closes her opening statements with this is not a case about "politics," "alleged inappropriate relationships" or "who's a good boss," it's about murder.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:30 a.m. | Weckerly plays an interview Telles did with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

When police seized Telles' phone, Weckerly said they found this voice message Jeff German had left.



After this message, Weckerly said Telles did agree to an interview with the Review-Journal. That interview is being played right now in court.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Kb48zd9BnM — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:20 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gives a timeline of events on the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.

Robert Telles listening to state's opening statements.



Weckerly explains after Jeff German's murder, a suspect was caught on camera getting into a maroon Yukon Denali, which police learned was the same vehicle in Telles' family.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/QgxeZnNEW9 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

10:58 a.m. | State prosecutors are providing opening statements.

State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly is now providing opening statements.



Weckerly is presenting a slideshow of pictures taken the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

10:46 a.m. | A panel of 14 jurors just walked into the courtroom and were sworn in.