Tonopah man sentenced to 10 years in prison after child pornography was found at his home

TONOPAH (KTNV) — A Tonopah man has been sentenced after material depicting child sexual abuse was found at his home.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, 66-year-old Jeff Richard Stewart was convicted of receiving child sexual abuse materials in 2012 and was on federal supervised release when the latest incident happened.

In January 2023, a probation officer visited Stewart's home and discovered several unauthorized electronic devices and seized the devices. When the officer asked Stewart about them, he allegedly said he had about 4,535 images and three videos of child sexual abuse material on the devices and some of the children in the images were as young as infants.

In November 2023, Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Stewart to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.