Three people arrested after stabbing at MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed by a prostitute at the MGM Grand earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, this happened on Monday morning. The report states that at 6:18 a.m., a man is seen going to the seventh floor of the hotel with a prostitute, later identified as Faith Bennett. The victim told police he was going to pay her $300 to have sex with him.

He said that sometime during their interaction, he touched Bennett somewhere that was not agreed upon beforehand. The victim said Bennett got mad at him and demanded he grab his things and leave the room. He said that's when a man came in the room to try to calm the situation down. The victim stated Bennett had a knife that he described as a "switch blade" or "butterfly knife" but he's unsure of who stabbed him.

At 7 a.m., the report states surveillance video showed the victim leaving the room without a shirt on and stumbling his way towards the elevator. Investigators added you could see the victim bleeding from stab wounds to his upper left chest and upper rear shoulder area.

The report states that at 7:15 a.m., Bennett could be seen leaving the casino and getting into a cab with the other man, identified as Nicholas Laws, as well as another woman who was identified as Monica Juarez. Police stated that officers were able to track the cab, which dropped the suspects off near an apartment complex around East Katie Avenue and Algonquin Drive.

According to investigators, a detective stated the suspects were later met by another man who was spotted driving a white Maserati with California plates that was registered to Juarez. The report states officers blocked the vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot and then used a patrol vehicle's PA system to ask them to come out of the apartment.

According to the report, at 2:58, Bennett and Juarez come out without incident and were arrested. Six minutes later, the report states Laws came out and was taken into custody.

While trying to replace the mattress in the hotel room later that day, housekeeping found the knife used in the attack and contacted police. The arrest report states investigators also collected two phones from the apartment and a Sony camera from the Maserati.

Based on the evidence collected, police have filed charges against all three including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery, and conspiracy to commit battery. The trio are scheduled to appear in court on November 1.