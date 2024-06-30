Three men arrested after Henderson shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Henderson.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Taylor Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown, as of Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, Henderson police said they had arrested three men in connection with the shooting, including 35-year-old Kenneth Henry, 44-year-old Darryl Dolly, and 28-year-old Harry Fisher.

Fisher has been charged with making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Henry is facing battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun where people might be injured, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure charges. Dolly is facing assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure charges.

Henry and Dolly are scheduled to be back in court on July 29.