LIVE UPDATES: Opening statements begin Wednesday in Robert Telles' murder trial

With the jury set, Jaewon Jung is in the courtroom as opening statements begin Wednesday for the murder trial nearly two years in the making.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening statements will be heard in the murder trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung will be in the courtroom as the process gets underway. You can follow along here as that process unfolds.

Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich.

State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner.

Telles is waiving privilege assertions on German's devices. This means the trial will proceed without Telles' team challenging any privileged information that may be on German's devices.

Monday marked the beginning of choosing the jury, a two-day process we followed in the courtroom.

Click here for our live courtroom coverage of the jury selection process.

LIVE UPDATES

Day 3

12:37 p.m. | Draskovich plays a death threat voicemail Jeff German received.

12:20 p.m.| Draskovich explains Detective Jappe had an active search warrant on Telles' phone during the time of German's murder.

11:58 a.m.| Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, gives defense opening statements.

11:36 a.m.| Weckerly closes her opening statements.

11:30 a.m. | Weckerly plays an interview Telles did with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

11:20 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gives a timeline of events on the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.

10:58 a.m. | State prosecutors are providing opening statements.

10:46 a.m. | A panel of 14 jurors just walked into the courtroom and were sworn in.

