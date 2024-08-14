LIVE UPDATES: Opening statements begin Wednesday in Robert Telles' murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening statements will be heard in the murder trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung will be in the courtroom as the process gets underway. You can follow along here as that process unfolds.

What to know ahead of Robert Telles' trial for the killing of Jeff German

What to know ahead of the Robert Telles murder trial

Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich.

State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner.

Telles is waiving privilege assertions on German's devices. This means the trial will proceed without Telles' team challenging any privileged information that may be on German's devices.

Monday marked the beginning of choosing the jury, a two-day process we followed in the courtroom.

Click here for our live courtroom coverage of the jury selection process. Telles On Trial Jury selection completed, Robert Telles trial moving ahead to opening statements Jaewon Jung

WATCH LIVE here:

LIVE UPDATES

Day 3

12:37 p.m. | Draskovich plays a death threat voicemail Jeff German received.

Draskovich said there is a lack of motive for Telles to kill German.



He said there were many threats of violence against Jeff German.



Right now, a death threat voicemail is being played in court; a voice that does not appear to be Telles'.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

12:20 p.m.| Draskovich explains Detective Jappe had an active search warrant on Telles' phone during the time of German's murder.

Draskovich says the search warrant on Telles' phone was active during the time of German's murder and cell signals indicated Telles was at home at the time of the murder.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/d9aD3jINm0 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:58 a.m.| Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, gives defense opening statements.

Robert Draskovich, Telles' attorney, is now providing defense's opening statements.



He's giving a story of Telles saying he is a "family man" and put himself through law school.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/VownXxfTCt — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:36 a.m.| Weckerly closes her opening statements.

Weckerly closes her opening statements with this is not a case about "politics," "alleged inappropriate relationships" or "who's a good boss," it's about murder.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:30 a.m. | Weckerly plays an interview Telles did with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

When police seized Telles' phone, Weckerly said they found this voice message Jeff German had left.



After this message, Weckerly said Telles did agree to an interview with the Review-Journal. That interview is being played right now in court.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Kb48zd9BnM — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

11:20 a.m. | State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly gives a timeline of events on the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.

Robert Telles listening to state's opening statements.



Weckerly explains after Jeff German's murder, a suspect was caught on camera getting into a maroon Yukon Denali, which police learned was the same vehicle in Telles' family.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/QgxeZnNEW9 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

10:58 a.m. | State prosecutors are providing opening statements.

State prosecutor Pamela Weckerly is now providing opening statements.



Weckerly is presenting a slideshow of pictures taken the day Jeff German's body was found outside his home.#TellesTrial @KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 14, 2024

10:46 a.m. | A panel of 14 jurors just walked into the courtroom and were sworn in.