Clark County DA Steven Wolfson delivers remarks on the Telles guilty verdict

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just minutes after the jury returned a guilty verdict for Robert Telles, Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson shared his thoughts on the case.

Robert Telles was on trial for the 2022 murder of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German.

He began thanking the jury for their work in reaching this verdict, the family and friends of Jeff German for what they have endured over the past couple years, as well as acknowledging the lawyers on both sides for the remarkable jobs they did on behalf of their clients.

"Today's verdict should send a message that any attempts to silence the media, or to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated," Wolfson said in his statement before taking questions. "That's what occurred in this case and today, justice was served."

After that, Wolfson took questions.

Clark County DA answers questions on the Telles murder trial

"There was a lot of evidence in this case, a lot of video evidence," Wolfson said. "I want to commend this jury. I think they took a lot of time to review this evidence. This is an important verdict. They gave the defendant in this case what he has a right to, which is an examination of this evidence. But at the end of the day the jury did the right thing.

He said during the sentencing phase of the trial, they can come back with sentences for Telles of either life without parole, life with parole after minimum of 20 years, or a sentence of 50 years with minimum parole eligibility after 20 years.

When asked about the claims of a conspiracy to from Telles for German's murder, which Telles expounded on during his first day of testimony, Wolfson said "the only conspiracy was between him and his evil mind," and that the jury's verdict spoke to that.

