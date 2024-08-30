Attorneys explain how jury came to verdict in Robert Telles trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for both the state and defense in the Robert Telles murder trial are revealing more about what happened in the jury deliberation room.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for the former Clark County public administrator, finding him responsible for murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

"I think the jurors sensed the gravity of the case," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly.

Weckerly and Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner prosecuted the case and said they were surprised the jury took about 12 hours to deliberate.

"The evidence is the evidence in the case," said Hamner. "I think the jury got the verdict right."

Telles' attorney Robert Draskovich also revealed more about his conversation with jurors after the verdict.

"This jury was very engaged," said Draskovich. "This is one of the more involved juries I've spoken to. They were very attentive. There was a fair amount of disputes. There were holdouts that were not guilty. They worked through their differences and ultimately arrived at their verdict."

The jury consisted of mostly young men and women, ages 20 to 50 years old.

Throughout the trial, the jurors were seen actively taking notes and asking questions. They did seem bored at times during Telles' narrative testimony. But some showed looks of concern in the penalty phase when families of both German and Telles took the stand.

Draskovich said the holdouts had to do with the photos shown during his closing arguments of a closeup picture of the man inside of Yukon Denali, who appeared to have hair.

"The entire jury said they were concerned about the photos with the hair," said Draskovich. "They watched every video. They went through all the evidence. They went through all of defendant Telles' exhibits."

Draskovich said the jurors went through all the evidence together.

"There was a lot. That's why it took them three days," said Draskovich. "They were concerned with Robert Telles' testimony. They watched the video that he was adamant they watch, they viewed it and it didn't help his case."

Draskovich said he is grateful the jury did not give Telles life without the possibility of parole.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 Telles is in protective housing at the Clark County Detention Center.

Telles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 20 years served. Because of enhancements to his charge, he will face additional sentencing on October 16.