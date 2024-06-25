Teenager shot near apartment complex at Arville Street and Tara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the back on Monday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 3:01 p.m. near Arville Street and Tara Avenue.

Police received reports of gunfire in the area and when officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have arrived at the scene and police are advising the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

No further details have been released, as of 6:45 p.m.