Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Teenager flown to Las Vegas hospital after being shot in Bullhead City

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
crime scene tape
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 16:19:28-04

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in Bullhead City.

Investigators with the Bullhead City Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. in an alley way behind Samurai Steakhouse, in the 2000 block of Highway 95.

Police said an unknown person shot him in the arm and shoulder area.

The teen was flown to a Las Vegas hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Bullhead City police at 928-763-9200.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH