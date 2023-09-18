Teenager flown to Las Vegas hospital after being shot in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in Bullhead City.

Investigators with the Bullhead City Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. in an alley way behind Samurai Steakhouse, in the 2000 block of Highway 95.

Police said an unknown person shot him in the arm and shoulder area.

The teen was flown to a Las Vegas hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Bullhead City police at 928-763-9200.