Teenager arrested after stabbing sister to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after Las Vegas police said he stabbed his sister to death.

The incident happened on Saturday at 9:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Pecos Road.

According to detectives, the two started fighting inside an apartment and at some point, the teen stabbed his sister.

Medical personnel pronounced the girl dead at the scene. Her identification will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on an open murder charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.