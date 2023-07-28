Teenager arrested after shooting, killing a man in Kingman

KINGMAN (KTNV) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and is facing murder charges after shooting and killing a man near Kingman, Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Wednesday. Police said dispatch received calls at 3:49 p.m. about a "weapons offense" in the Chaparral Mesa subdivision north of Kingman.

A short time later, investigators said they received a call that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to Kingman Regional Medical Center. He was later identified as 19-year-old Anthony Artiglio. Police said he later died.

Police said they responded to both scenes and began witnesses. During the investigation, they identified a 16-year-old man who was arrested. They said he was also shot during the incident but that medical personnel checked him out and that it was minor.

He was then taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and is facing a second degree murder charge. As of Friday morning, his identity hasn't been released.